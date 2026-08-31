Remigration plan presented at Dominion Society event would reduce Canada’s population by 12 million

CALGARY — Over the weekend at the Dominion Society of Canada’s first-ever nationalist conference, a policy organization presented a sweeping remigration proposal that calls for millions of immigrants to be removed from Canada and the country’s overall population to be reduced by roughly 12 million people.Lucy White, a British activist and member of the White Papers Policy Institute (WPPI), presented the group’s Canadian Remigration Policy Platform at DomCon 2026 on Saturday in Burlington, Ontario..The Dominion Society’s event had originally been planned for a venue in Hamilton, Ontario, before it was moved outside the city following controversy over the event and its speakers.Previously, Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath said city facilities wouldn’t host the event, even sending out letters to local businesses warning them about the event and the Dominion Society’s message.Last week, Hamilton police also encouraged the public to report any new reservation made for the event after the original venue had cancelled, warning possible replacement venues to beware of the group’s “divisive and exclusionary” message..Hamilton police accused of political interference over Dominion Society conference.At the conference on Saturday, White laid out a considerably more radical immigration proposal than simply reducing future immigration levels.The US-based WPPI advocates the policy of remigration, which would combine restrictions on future immigration with deportations, changes to permanent resident status, potential denaturalization and financial incentives encouraging some Canadians of immigrant origin to leave the country.WPPI frames its proposal around Canada’s rapidly changing demographics, arguing that a shift in the country’s immigration policy began in the 1960s, fundamentally changing the nation’s ethnic composition.The policy framework also contrasts Canada's historical demographics with those of today, citing census figures showing the proportion of Canadians identified as European in origin has declined substantially since the latter half of the 20th century..“Between 1981 and 2021, the European-Canadian share of the population fell from 93.3% to 69.8%. Visible minorities rose from barely 3% of the population to more than 26% by 2021,” the policy reads.“Today more than 83% of immigrants to Canada are non-Western, a share that was less than 11% in the 1950s and 1960s, not to mention all of Canadian history prior to the era of liberalization and multiculturalism.”According to Statistics Canada, nearly all of Canada’s population growth has been driven by international migration in recent years, accounting for 97.3% of population growth in 2024 and 97.6% in 2023.In the first step of WPPI’s proposal, roughly 2.3 million non-Western temporary residents would be required to leave Canada when their legal status expires. Those who do not leave voluntarily would be deported.“Students completing university programs could perhaps be issued a single extension to complete their education before having to leave the country,” the policy states.“Canadians, like all Westerners, are a people who care deeply about fairness.”.Dominion Society marches ahead with nationalist conference despite Hamilton mayor’s opposition, political pressure.The second stage of the policy goes further, with a proposal to revoke permanent resident status from approximately 2.7 million non-Western immigrants and introduce a five-year transition period that it says would allow their positions in the Canadian labour market to be filled by “more than 2 million European-Canadian and First Nations Canadians who are currently unemployed or underemployed and seeking better employment opportunities.”The proposal would also target illegal entrants, visa overstayers, failed asylum claimants and foreign-born criminals, as well as naturalized citizens found to have fraudulently obtained citizenship.Overall, WPPI estimates its mandatory remigration policies could result in more than 6.28 million non-Western immigrants being deported, denaturalized or otherwise removed from Canada.“This group represents 45.3% of the non-Western population of Canada and would see the European-Canadian population increase more than 12 points from its current 63.7% population share to 75.1% post-mandatory remigration,” the reportsays.“Of course, mandatory remigration is not going to reverse the significant demographic change in Canada, and incentivized voluntary remigration will be necessary.”.DONOVAN: The urbanization of small-town Canada — rural Canada should reject Ottawa’s radical demographic makeover.Despite all of this, the organization argues that in order to fulfill its demographic objectives, there would also need to be a second, voluntary program targeting naturalized citizens and longer-term residents of what it describes as “non-Western origin.”Participants could be offered government-funded grants, debt relief, travel assistance and logistical support to relocate abroad.WPPI proposes running the program for 12 years and estimates approximately 60% of the remaining population targeted by the policy would participate.If those policies were implemented, WPPI projects Canada’s population would fall from roughly 41.5 million to 29.5 million — a decline of approximately 12 million people.“More than 98% of the post-remigration population would have a direct connection to the Canadian nation either by being a Canadian, being a member of a North American indigenous group, or by being married to and or the child of a member of the Canadian nation,” the report states.“Canada would no longer be a nation of strangers and division but one that once again celebrates a common culture, origin, and Western heritage.”