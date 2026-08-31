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Remigration plan presented at Dominion Society event would reduce Canada’s population by 12 million

Over the weekend at the Dominion Society of Canada’s first-ever nationalist conference, a policy organization presented a sweeping remigration proposal that calls for millions of immigrants to be removed from Canada and the country’s overall population to be reduced by roughly 12 million people.
Over the weekend at the Dominion Society of Canada’s first-ever nationalist conference, a policy organization presented a sweeping remigration proposal that calls for millions of immigrants to be removed from Canada and the country’s overall population to be reduced by roughly 12 million people.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Cdnpoli
Immigration
Andrea Horwath
Statistics Canada
Mass Immigration
Cdnpol
immigration policies
mass immigration into Canada
Dominion Society of Canada
Remigration
domcon
domcon2026
Dominion Society
lucy white
White Papers Policy Institute
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Western Standard
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