Removal of Bin Laden’s letter explaining Jihad results in mass re-circulation

Osama bin Laden’s Letter to the American People, penned after 9/11, has been removed from The Guardian’s website, with the document consequently flooding social media. Bin Laden was killed by the Americans on May 2, 2011, 10 years after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centres in New York. He claimed Islamic extremists orchestrated the attack due to the US support of Israel. The letter, posted to The Guardian’s website for more than 20 years, was deleted Wednesday as tensions between Hamas and Israel continue to escalate since the Islamic terrorist group, which is the head of the Palestinian government, orchestrated a devastating attack on Israel October 7. The following week Friday October 13 was declared a day of “Global Jihad” by Hamas official Khalid Mashal, when terrorist attacks unfolded across the globe. .Since, Hamas supporters have taken to the streets in droves from Canada to the UK, US and across Europe, bowing in the streets to Allah, waving Palestine flags and chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which means a mission to kill the Jews from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Osama Bin Laden’s letter, published November 24, 2002 and translated from Arabic by Islamists in Britain, made the jihad mission clear: the state of Israel was never supposed to exist. The document is now trending on social media, with netizens saying the fact that it has been removed has drawn their attention. The letter can be found through this archive link..It opens praising the name of Allah, who according to Islamic belief, gives “permission” to believers, who are “fought against,” “to fight” disbelievers “because they have been wronged and “surely” Allah will give them victory. Either a person “fights in the Cause of Allah,” Bin Laden’s letter states, “and those who disbelieve, fight in the cause” of those who do not. “Here we wanted to outline the truth — as an explanation and warning,” he wrote, “hoping for Allah's reward.”.“The creation and continuation of Israel is one of the greatest crimes, and you are the leaders of its criminals,” wrote Bid Laden. “The creation of Israel is a crime which must be erased. Each and every person whose hands have become polluted in the contribution towards this crime must pay its price and pay for it heavily.”“The blood pouring out of Palestine must be equally revenged. Allah, the Almighty, legislated the permission and the option to take revenge,” he wrote. “It is the religion of Jihad in the way of Allah so that Allah's Word and religion reign Supreme. “Your former president warned you previously about the devastating Jewish control of capital and about a day that would come when it would enslave you; it has happened.” “As for us, our Iraq was invaded in response to pressure from capitalists with greed for black gold and you continue to support the oppressive Israelis in their occupation of our Palestine in response to pressures on your administration by a Jewish lobby backed by enormous financial capabilities.”“Killing of our brothers, marking a victory for the Jewish lobby. The president was not able to defend you against the security and economic loss. The way for change and freeing yourselves from the pressure of lobbyists is not through the Republican or the Democratic parties, but through undertaking a great revolution for freedom.”“You are the nation who, rather than ruling by the Shariah of Allah in its Constitution and Laws, choose to invent your own laws as you will and desire. If you fail to respond to all these conditions, then prepare for fight with the Islamic Nation.”“The Islamic Nation that was able to dismiss and destroy the previous evil Empires like yourself; the Nation that rejects your attacks, wishes to remove your evils, and is prepared to fight you. You are well aware that the Islamic Nation, from the very core of its soul, despises your haughtiness and arrogance.”