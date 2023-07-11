Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary-Nose Hill, AB) called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s pancake making photo-op “a politician's worst Stampede nightmare.”
“Instead of a flip, it was a flop,” said Rempel Garner in a blog post.
“Zero out of ten stars.”
Footage has emerged on social media of Trudeau’s failed attempt at flipping at Liberal MP George Chahal’s (Calgary-Skyview, AB) Stampede breakfast on Saturday.
While Rempel Garner is in opposition to Trudeau's government, she said the failure made her feel bad for him.
"Watching the video, it is clear Trudeau was in trouble before he began his flip," said Rempel Garner. "Before he picked up the flipper, his advance team did not catch the grill was glistening with the sheen of too much oil."
"The grill was too hot, as the oil had begun to smoke, and burnt half-cooked pancakes littered its surface. This pancake was raw and needed more time to cook before being ready to flip."
"But Trudeau had been pushed onto the grill and was surrounded by cameras and thousands of people," she said. "He scooped up the pancake and over-executed the flip, with the pancake re-entering the grill with a splat sending batter across the grill."
As a Calgary MP who was once a rookie at flipping pancakes, Rempel Garner admits she has experienced the flip fail before and provided a list of tips for the perfect political pancake experience.
She says the first thing to remember is "no one comes to see a politician. People want a pancake."
"And, wash your hands. You've just shaken the hands of everyone in the breakfast line. Should you be touching food? Come on now."
Then, be prepared.
"If politicians feel they must take a photo of themselves flipping a pancake at one of these events, they should do it with a pre-cooked one. Otherwise they are pulling a volunteer trying to cook hundreds of pancakes in an hour off their cooking rhythm."
Learning on the job is a no-no.
For first-timers, Rempel Garner advises a Stampede breakfast grill line is not the place to learn.
"If people need to learn how to judge and adjust the grill’s temperature, the batter’s consistency, and where the hot and cold spots are on the grill, they should not get on the grill."
Know, love and be kind to the grill, she says.
"A grill that's too cold doesn't cook the pancake. You need to get that sucker in the sweet spot and keep it there while figuring out where its hot and cold spots are.
Beware of premature 'flipulation.'
"People should not prematurely flip," she says. "If they flip too soon, they will get batter splatter everywhere and waste time scrapping and cleaning the grill."
Remember, too much oil causes explosive or split pancakes, she advises, adding don't try to be fancy.
"If you flip a pancake up in the air and end with it on the ground, you have wasted a person’s breakfast."
Finally, you should leave it to the professionals.
"Many people in Calgary get their safe food handling certifications to be able to volunteer on the grills at breakfasts," she says.
Rempel Garner concluded by saying any politician should consider themselves warned before cooking at a Stampede breakfast. Pancake splatter, wastage, and failure are preventable.
“The future is in your hands,” she said.
