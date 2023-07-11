Rempel Garner

Michelle Rempel Garner 

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary-Nose Hill, AB) called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s pancake making photo-op “a politician's worst Stampede nightmare.”

“Instead of a flip, it was a flop,” said Rempel Garner in a blog post. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

yea because this matters - no bigger problems right....

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Rempel, Justin Castros pancake flip signifies your political career, flat and a big flop. You had such promise, I supported you, and you have now turned into a huge WEF stooge.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Back in the days of black and white TV, Robert Stanfield awkwardly dropped a short football toss on national TV. Some said at the time the fumble lost him the following election. We can only wish a similar fate for Herr Trudeau.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

I hate this falso conservative woman with a passion.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Is she making excuses for her fellow WEF member, or not? It's time true Canadians make her as irrelevant as Trudeau.

Report Add Reply
PenPen
PenPen

Does anyone who reads WS care about Rempel's opinion? Anyone?

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Honestly who cares about a poor pancake flip. I want to know why Garner supported Patrick brown and not Pierre Poilievre! Why does JT think China is better than Canada.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.