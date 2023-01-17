Michelle Rempel Garner

Michelle Rempel Garner

 Courtesy Mike Symington/CBC

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner said hate has no place in Calgary or anywhere else after people held a rally against a family-friendly drag event on Sunday. 

“A wise queen once said, ‘If you can't love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else?’” said Rempel Garner in a Monday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(15) comments

dave_656
dave_656

Whose idea was it in the first place that children need to see drag shows? Hasn't drag always been a form of adult entertainment? This stupid world.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Aahhh no. It’s not hate. It’s a group of people who believe that exposing children to this type of thing brainwashes and influences and confuses their small minds at a critical learning stage in their lives. They have plenty of time later as adults to be exposed to and decide for themselves what they would like to do. Children need to be exposed to acts that have some class. Good music. Good dancing. Good art. Etc. Not a man dressed as a woman who can’t sing or dance, lipsinking to lousy music. I mean this isn’t circ du sole’ here. (Improper spelling) There’s no class. This stuff is garbage. It’s grooming. The higher ups (commies) know it but the sheeple don’t. They listen to the brainwashing of the higher ups and think that they’re doing the right thing, being politically correct. And because they are stupid leftist haters they don’t give it a second thought.

Drax
Drax

Little does Rempel Garner know, condemning is a form of protesting therefore like any leftist hypocrite that claims to be a conservative, she is spewing hate as well.

Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

Conservative groomer!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Rempel is irrelevant, she is simply another trough feeder. We have the right in this country to peacefully protest, since when does get to decide who protests and who doesn’t? Where was she when we had our rails blockaded by protesters? Did she flap her irrelevant gums when BLM was invading our towns and cities? These people are child molesters and she is defending them, making her just as sick as they are. This WEF stooge can go to he|| as far as I’m concerned.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Rempel Garner is anti-family pro pedophilia.

gtkeough
gtkeough

Rempel Garner very willingly showed her true colours ( red tory ) last summer when she supported the already disgraced Brown. Only when it became obvious he was not a threat to Pierre, did she bail. Notley, Gondek & Garner...Alberta's edition of the 3 stooges.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

I condemn Rempel Garner, she is anti-family.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Pink Floyd has a message for these child groomers, "Hey teacher, leave them kids alone!"

retiredpop
retiredpop

Everyone has a choice to make regarding these types of events. Rempel-Garner has chosen to make political gains (or losses) by supporting these events much like Trudeau.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Rempel is losing it. She no longer makes sense, or stands for anything in particular. She just wants to blither on a public stage. One thing is for sure, she is no conservative.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It appears all our establishment politicians support pedophiles and grooming children

Anyone who opposes sexualizing 3 year olds now is committing a “hate crime” according to the Trudeau infected satanists currently infecting Canada

timagis
timagis

What is wrong with these parents that take their kids to these events? They need to be investigated, what else are they teaching them?

rrrefresh
rrrefresh

Exactly. Who are the parents willingly bringing their kids to these events? Then again kids often rebel against what their parents push on them so it might work okay in the end.

Delby
Delby

So rempel now hates children and the parents who LOVE their children?

