Rempel Garner pushes for competition bureau investigation into e-transfer fees

In a move aimed at addressing rising concerns over e-transfer fees, MP Michelle Rempel Garner, representing Calgary Nose Hill, has called on the Competition Bureau to investigate potential anti-competitive practices in Canada’s e-transfer fee market. The motion, brought before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry and Technology and passed unanimously, requests a formal inquiry into the structure of fees charged by financial institutions for electronic transfers.Rempel Garner and MP Adam Chambers of Simcoe North initiated the call for investigation with a letter to the Competition Bureau on October 29, urging scrutiny of fee structures for e-transfers.“This is a critical issue that impacts the lives of Canadians,” Rempel Garner stated. “There is a massive cost that potential anti-competitive behaviours in e-transfers, and the broader electronic payments industry in general, could have on Canadian consumers and our economy as a whole.”