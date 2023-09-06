Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary-Nose Hill, AB) said the housing crisis is contributing to growing problems with crime, addiction and other social ills.
“Let me be clear to everyone involved: now is not the time to continue status quo policies that have failed to build the houses Canadians need,” tweeted Rempel Garner on Tuesday.
Long (for X) read. There's a lot going on in Calgary regarding housing strategy. That's a good thing. It means change.Our city, and the entire country is in the middle of a severe affordability crisis. Canadians of all ages cannot afford a place to live. This is contributing…
She said there is plenty going on in Calgary about the housing strategy.
She said this is positive. It means change.
Calgary and Canada are in the middle of a severe affordability crisis. Canadians of all ages cannot afford a place to live.
Garner pledged Conservatives will continue to hold the Canadian government accountable after eight years of failed housing policy and urged Calgary city council to put homebuilding first when considering their own municipal policies.
In this case, she said she stands with Calgarians who have seen crippling rent increases, those who had the prospect of homeownership taken from them, and homeless people. She acknowledged this crisis is not polite or slow.
Since it is immediate, she said it requires an immediate response. She said anyone who is trying to beat around the bush “should give their head a shake, have some compassion and get serious.”
Her door remains open to work together across levels of government to deliver results for people and to change the minds of those who might not see the need and benefit for improvements to ensure the crisis is addressed.
The Conservatives have taken a position on removing red tape and roadblocks that stop more housing from being built. This is the position she supports.
She lives in a multi-family unit, which saved her after a change in relationship status years ago. She said this crisis affects everyone.
If Canada does not solve it, she said much of what it is as a nation is at risk. But she said she knows it can overcome it because she is an optimist.
Garner concluded by saying everyone knows they need to “cut the bullshit and start building housing.” They need to push people out of the way who do not care.
“We need to solve infrastructure challenges and unite our country in a nation building vision to get this done,” she said.
“I believe in us.”
Conservative MP Scott Aitchison (Parry Sound-Muskoka, ON) said on Tuesday Calgary city council’s plans on housing are well intentioned but doomed to fail.
(8) comments
We need to primary her before next elections
You got it. Rempel-Garner is a situational conservative of convenience.....and not a very good one!
Yup, a WEF stooge. She supported Patrick Brown for leader, anyone with that kind of poor judge of character, shouldn’t be leading others.
I care not what that WEF stooge says. Repelle should just go away
👍👍👍👍
THIS: The Conservatives have taken a position on removing red tape and roadblocks that stop more housing from being built. This is the position she supports.
She is 100 percent. Start developing, let developers do what they can do best. Stop taxing, and Nickel and Diming them into a place where they can t move, or make a profit.
So long as they build to code, let them build. Its the extra, multi-level government costs, and ideological rules that are holding building back. Elected officials are elected to serve the people, not push their own agendas.
Canada is now experiencing the hell that WEF and China ordered Trudeau to inflict on Canadians
This is all 100% intentional
They want this country dead and destroyed and in chaos
👍
