Michelle Rempel Garner

Michelle Rempel Garner in 2016 

 Courtesy Wikipedia

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary-Nose Hill, AB) said the housing crisis is contributing to growing problems with crime, addiction and other social ills. 

“Let me be clear to everyone involved: now is not the time to continue status quo policies that have failed to build the houses Canadians need,” tweeted Rempel Garner on Tuesday. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(8) comments

oulananj
oulananj

We need to primary her before next elections

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

You got it. Rempel-Garner is a situational conservative of convenience.....and not a very good one!

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Yup, a WEF stooge. She supported Patrick Brown for leader, anyone with that kind of poor judge of character, shouldn’t be leading others.

Report Add Reply
Robert Stewart
Robert Stewart

I care not what that WEF stooge says. Repelle should just go away

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

👍👍👍👍

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

THIS: The Conservatives have taken a position on removing red tape and roadblocks that stop more housing from being built. This is the position she supports.

She is 100 percent. Start developing, let developers do what they can do best. Stop taxing, and Nickel and Diming them into a place where they can t move, or make a profit.

So long as they build to code, let them build. Its the extra, multi-level government costs, and ideological rules that are holding building back. Elected officials are elected to serve the people, not push their own agendas.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Canada is now experiencing the hell that WEF and China ordered Trudeau to inflict on Canadians

This is all 100% intentional

They want this country dead and destroyed and in chaos

Report Add Reply
ljstd007
ljstd007

👍

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.