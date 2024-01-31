Rempel Garner slams Trudeau's response to Co-op's plastic bag petition

The federal Liberal government's response to a petition seeking an exemption of compostable shopping bags from the federal plastics ban has drawn criticism from Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner. In a statement released Wednesday, Rempel Garner expressed disappointment with the government's rejection of what she considers an innovative solution to plastic waste.The petition, signed by 4,000 individuals, aimed to secure continued access to compostable bags for grocery shopping. The federal Liberals' response, however, fell short of expectations, leading Rempel Garner to accuse the government of ignoring common sense and obstructing efforts to reduce plastic waste through innovative means.“Calgary Co-op compostable bags have kept over 100 million plastic bags out of landfills. Canadians are rightly concerned that ideological decisions by the Trudeau Liberals are making life more difficult for families to buy their groceries, creating more financial pain with little environmental gain," Rempel Garner said.Rempel Garner underscored the frustration felt by Canadians who fear that the federal government's decisions are hindering progress in tackling environmental challenges."Justin Trudeau’s decision to uphold the Co-op compostable bag ban is further evidence of how out of touch his government has become with Canadians." "The federal government should be applauding businesses for coming up with solutions to help address the climate challenge — not blocking them at every turn and making life more expensive for Canadians in the process," she added.Rempel Garner argued the government's stance sends a discouraging message to industries striving to innovate in environmental sustainability. Instead of supporting and encouraging such initiatives, she contends the federal government's decisions are obstructing progress and causing unnecessary financial strain for Canadians.