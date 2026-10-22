Repeat sex offender back in custody days after Durham release

TORONTO — A high-risk sex offender with a decades-long record of violence against women and children is back behind bars after allegedly breaching the conditions of his release just eight days after Durham Regional Police Service warned the public of his return.Keith Theodore Constantin, 48, was released into the Durham Region on October 11 under a section 810.2 peace bond. On October 19, Durham police arrested him for breaching his court-ordered curfew. He was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody, according to the force’s Offender Management Unit.Durham Regional Police Service issued a community safety alert the day before Constantin’s release, describing him as someone who “poses a significant risk to the community, especially children.” The conditions of his release required him to wear a GPS monitor at all times, observe a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, report to police weekly, and have no contact or association with anyone under 16. He was also barred from schools, playgrounds, daycares, community centres, swimming areas, and other places where children could reasonably be expected.Constantin is not currently under the supervision of the Parole Board of Canada. The warrant for his last federal sentence expired in August 2023..His criminal history includes convictions for sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, robbery, possession of explosives, and uttering threats. In 2000 he was convicted of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy he lured to a park and a 45-year-old blind woman who lived in the same building. He later pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young woman recovering from an epileptic seizure and was placed on the national sex offender registry for life.This is not the first time Constantin has been released and quickly returned to custody. Durham police issued similar public warnings about him in 2024 and again in March 2025. In the March case, he was re-arrested after only two days in the community for breaching his conditions.Previous Parole Board decisions noted that Constantin had been assessed in the very high range for sexual recidivism. The board also documented aggressive behaviour while in custody, including threats involving feces and statements about deviant fantasies involving children.Durham police said their Offender Management Unit had been monitoring Constantin since his October 11 release. Anyone with information is asked to contact the unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5357