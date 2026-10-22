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Repeat sex offender back in custody days after Durham release

High-risk offender Keith Constantin arrested for curfew breach eight days after police warned the public of his return to the community.
Keith Theodore Constantin, 48, was released into the Durham Region on October 11
Keith Theodore Constantin, 48, was released into the Durham Region on October 11Durham Police
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