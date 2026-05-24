Repeat speeder gets car impounded near Salmo after police stakeout

A Nelson man’s repeated high-speed runs on Hwy. 3 near Salmo finally caught up with him after BC Highway Patrol officers clocked him driving 148 km/h in a 100 km/h zone and impounded his vehicle for seven days.Police say the driver, a 31-year-old man from Nelson, had been spotted speeding through the same stretch of highway at roughly the same time on multiple days before officers moved in.The driver was stopped just before 6:30 a.m. on May 14 by an on-duty BC Highway Patrol officer conducting enforcement near Salmo. A radar reading showed the blue hatchback travelling 48 km/h over the posted speed limit.According to police, an off-duty officer had previously observed the same vehicle speeding in the area over several days and passed the information along.“BC Highway Patrol uses statistics, data from partner agencies, and reports from the public to develop enforcement intelligence about high-risk driving, but sometimes our eyeballs will do the trick,” said BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.“Even when we’re off duty, we still care about public safety. This speeding vehicle could not be ignored.”The driver was issued a $368 excessive speeding ticket under the BC Motor Vehicle Act, along with a $109 fine for illegal window tint.Police also issued an order requiring the driver to correct the illegal tinting and replace a missing front licence plate.In addition to the fines, the driver was forced to pay towing costs and the expenses associated with a seven-day vehicle impound.Police say the financial penalties will continue long after the traffic stop, with high-risk driver premiums expected to push the total cost above $2,500 over the next three years.The driver left the scene in the passenger seat of the tow truck carrying his impounded hatchback.The enforcement action comes during BC’s annual High-Risk Driving Campaign in May, which targets excessive speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving across the province.