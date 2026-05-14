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REPORT: Alberta’s resource economy driving growth despite global uncertainty

A new report shows that Alberta’s economy continues to outperform much of Canada but warns the province’s fortunes remain tied to global events outside its control.
A new report shows that Alberta’s economy continues to outperform much of Canada but warns the province’s fortunes remain tied to global events outside its control.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Abpoli
Abpol
Heritage Fund
Business Council Of Alberta
Alberta Heritage Fund
Economic Growth
Higher Oil Prices
High Oil Prices
Alberta Deficit
Strait Of Hormuz
youth unemployment
Israel Iran Conflict
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