Report calls for abolishing CRTC over online ‘gatekeeper’ role

A new report is raising alarms about the growing reach of Canada’s broadcast regulator, warning it has evolved into a powerful gatekeeper that can shape what Canadians see and say online.The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms released a study titled Mission creep: Is it time to abolish the CRTC?, authored by former Western Standard Opinion Editor and policy analyst Nigel Hannaford. The report argues the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has expanded far beyond its original purpose and now operates with sweeping influence over digital expression and market competition.Created in 1968 to regulate broadcasting and promote Canadian content, the CRTC’s authority has steadily grown to include telecommunications and, more recently, internet platforms. According to the report, that evolution has effectively positioned the regulator to influence which content is promoted, discovered, or sidelined online.The study points to legislation such as the Online Streaming Act and Online News Act as key drivers behind the expansion, arguing they extend regulatory control to streaming services, news distribution, and even individual creators. .It warns that so-called “discoverability” rules could allow regulators to favour certain content while making other material harder to find.Beyond concerns over expression, the report claims CRTC policies distort the market by imposing Canadian content quotas and financial levies that ultimately drive up costs for consumers and discourage innovation. It also argues that existing rules protect dominant telecom firms, including Bell Canada, Rogers Communications, and Telus, while creating barriers for new competitors.The report further criticizes the regulator’s internal operations, describing it as slow-moving and opaque, with fewer public hearings and more private consultations, raising questions about accountability as staffing levels increase.Hannaford said the findings point to a fundamental problem with government oversight of online communication.“In short, the CRTC must go. Canada does not need a government body to decide what content Canadians should discover, consume, or create,” he said.The report recommends abolishing the CRTC altogether, repealing laws such as Bills C-11 and C-18, and rejecting any new legislation that would expand federal authority over online speech. It instead calls for a market-driven approach, arguing competition and consumer choice — not centralized regulation — should shape Canada’s digital landscape.The Justice Centre concludes that Canadians concerned about free expression should push policymakers to roll back regulatory control and support a more open internet.