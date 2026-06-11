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REPORT: Canada’s energy sector faces hiring crunch as 54,000 workers near retirement

Canada’s energy industry could face a significant labour shortage over the next decade as tens of thousands of workers approach retirement and demand for skilled employees continues to grow, according to a new workforce outlook released Thursday.
Canada’s energy industry could face a significant labour shortage over the next decade as tens of thousands of workers approach retirement and demand for skilled employees continues to grow, according to a new workforce outlook released Thursday.Courtesy of the Canadian Energy Centre
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