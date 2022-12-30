Canadian party leaders received poor grades in their policies and actions when it comes to combating hate and standing up for human rights in 2022, according to a report card issued by Canadians United Against Hate (CUAH).
“While public protests against racism have declined since 2021, Canadians continue to believe fighting racism is a key issue, continue to support indigenous rights and reconciliation, the fight against Islamophobia and antisemitism, and defence of fundamental human rights,” said CUAH Founder Fareed Khan in a Friday press release.
“However, Canada’s federal party leaders have shown their commitment to fighting hate and racism is weak or at times non-existent when push comes to shove, and that they will support the Charter rights of Canadians only when it is politically convenient.”
The report card said the federal party leader who scored the highest was NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh with a C-.
Singh earned a B+ in supporting indigenous rights, a B- in fighting white supremacy, and C+s for committing to a national anti-hate strategy and addressing systemic racism. His grade was held back because he received Fs for not opposing Quebec’s secularism law Bill 21 and English language law Bill 96 and for not defending rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received a D, with his highest grade being a C for supporting indigenous rights. This was followed by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, who received Fs across the board.
The report card said all leaders received an F when it came to standing up to Bill 21 and Bill 96 and defending the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The Quebec government passed Bill 96 in May, becoming the first major overhaul of language legislation in 20 years.
Public signage must now have the French language marked predominantly.
Customers' rights to be served in French are being backed with severe consequences. Businesses must inform and serve their non-consumer clients in French.
The report card said Canadian party leaders are failing to respond to hate and racism despite it being a concern for people. A poll done by Ipsos in 2021 said 60% of Canadians see racism as a major issue and want politicians to implement meaningful, aggressive policies to fight it.
Khan said the response of federal party leaders on Bill 21 and Bill 96 is “unacceptable in a nation where human rights are supposed to be paramount.” He added Trudeau, Poilievre, and Singh have failed the test of leadership when it comes to challenging Quebec laws violating the rights of the province's religious minorities and anglophone population.
He noted by not opposing the two Quebec laws, the federal leaders have “shown their hypocrisy about defending Charter rights.”
“By taking such a weak stand on these Quebec laws, and essentially caving in to the Quebec government, the three federalist party leaders have given fuel to racists and xenophobes, and declared that the human rights of Quebec’s minority communities have to take a back seat to the political agendas of federal leaders, and that the Quebec government has free reign to violate Charter rights whenever it wants,” he said.
The report card reviewed the actions and policies of each major party leader in a number of categories. These categories were their commitment to a national anti-hate strategy, supporting indigenous rights, addressing systemic racism, fighting white supremacy, their stands on Bill 21 and Bill 96, and their record on defending rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
NDP MP Heather McPherson hosted a December 8 event with Khan, who is alleged to have spread antisemitism.
“Just days after a gathering of multiple antisemites at Parliament Hill, this morning NDP critic for Foreign Affairs @HMcPhersonMP organized another ignominious gathering with Fareed Khan for International Human Rights Day,” said Documenting Antisemitism.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
