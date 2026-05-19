Report claims dozens of workplace complaints tied to pro-Palestinian views among Muslims in Canada

A Department of Justice report says hundreds of Muslims in Canada have reported workplace consequences linked to their political views, particularly support for Palestine.The report, A Qualitative Look at Serious Legal Problems: Muslims in London and Toronto, attributes the findings to advocacy and legal support data provided by the Canadian Muslim Lawyers Association of Toronto, which says it has assisted more than 300 individuals who faced workplace repercussions related to their political expression.Blacklock's Reporter says according to the report, some individuals reported job loss, disciplinary action or workplace sanctions allegedly tied to their pro-Palestinian stance. The document suggests these cases may point to broader patterns of religious discrimination in parts of the Canadian labour market, though it does not independently verify individual claims.The legal clinic data cited in the report includes more than 300 assistance requests over an eight-month period, including cases involving alleged consequences for participating in public protests. The association has also previously told Parliament it received 330 requests for support within a similar timeframe.Reported workplace issues included allegations of public shaming, harassment, poor performance evaluations, internal investigations, threats of contract non-renewal and hostile work environments. The group also said it had handled more than 100 cases of alleged dismissals without cause and dozens of suspensions or forced leaves, though the figures were not independently documented in the report.The Department of Justice report did not name individuals or provide case-level evidence..Additional commentary referenced in the report includes statements from Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s former Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia, who has previously said workplace reprisals can include loss of income and barriers to religious accommodation. Elghawaby, formerly a Toronto Star columnist, was appointed to the federally funded role at a reported salary of $191,000 before being dismissed earlier this year with time remaining on her contract.Her dismissal followed Access to Information disclosures showing internal discussions about advocacy related to federal employees expressing pro-Palestinian views. Elghawaby has previously raised concerns about limits on civil liberties for individuals expressing support for Palestinian human rights.In earlier remarks, she also said workplace Islamophobia can include challenges accessing religious accommodations such as prayer breaks, fasting during Ramadan and dress code requirements.Internal documents from her office referenced a broad definition of Islamophobia, describing it as including not only overt racism but also “failure to accommodate” employees’ religious practices, including employer policies that may limit equal workplace participation.