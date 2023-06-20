About a quarter of Canadian adults are incontinent, according to a new report from Canada’s National Institute of Ageing.
Incontinence, or the involuntary loss of urine or feces, is one of the most under-reported and under-treated conditions faced by older Canadians, says the NIA. Studies cited in the report suggest 24% of Canadians have trouble controlling their bladder and 5% have similar troubles with their colon.
The NIA says stigma keeps many people from seeking medical attention for the problem, and may face significant challenges, loneliness and financial stress as a result. Incontinence also sends many to nursing homes who otherwise should not be there.
“If incontinence were better recognized and addressed, more people could be supported to remain independent, productive and engaged citizens, and to continue to age well in their communities,” said Dr. Samir Sinha, director of health policy research at the NIA.
“We need to build awareness around its prevention and treatment, and reduce the stigma associated with the condition for older Canadians, their unpaid caregivers and care providers.”
The report found Canadians with urinary incontinence are more likely to visit physicians and spend more time in hospitals and nursing homes compared to those without. The incontinent are also 1.8 times more likely to be lonely. Fear of not being able to find a toilet in public can inhibit older adults from leaving the house, contributing to social isolation.
Incontinence can lead to other medical problems and be financially draining. In 2014, an older Canadian living with incontinence would spend $1,400 to $2,100 per year on products. The NIA estimates annual costs to the individual, costs of lost productivity and costs to the health care system total more than $10 billion.
The NIA’s report says the general public lacks awareness and health care providers often feel unprepared to discuss or treat incontinence with their patients. In response, the NIA makes six recommendations.
• Increase efforts to raise public awareness and reduce stigma around incontinence
• Improve resources and educational opportunities for health and care professionals
• Encourage quality and standards organizations, such as the Health Standards Organization (HSO), to incorporate and promote evidence-informed practices and measures to better address and manage incontinence
• Promote research and knowledge translation of best practices to manage and treat incontinence
• Ensure the availability of publicly accessible toilets, as part of the creation of more age-friendly communities
• Promote greater equity around funding support to manage incontinence.
