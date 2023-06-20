Incontinence

Incontinence

About a quarter of Canadian adults are incontinent, according to a new report from Canada’s National Institute of Ageing.

Incontinence, or the involuntary loss of urine or feces, is one of the most under-reported and under-treated conditions faced by older Canadians, says the NIA. Studies cited in the report suggest 24% of Canadians have trouble controlling their bladder and 5% have similar troubles with their colon.

