Report exposes systemic failures in Canada's maximum-security prisons and treatment of lifers

The Correctional Investigator of Canada, Dr. Ivan Zinger, released the 2023-24 Annual Report this week, presenting unprecedented findings on conditions for maximum-security prisoners and individuals serving life sentences in Canada. Tabled in Parliament, the report argues that these prisoners endure excessive confinement conditions that lack rehabilitative value, violating the principles of correctional purpose."My findings in these areas cut to the very core of correctional intent and purpose," Zinger stated, questioning the societal cost and impact of "exceedingly long, costly, and harsh sentences." According to the report, Canada currently has around 3,600 people serving indeterminate life sentences, a group now representing over a quarter of the federal in-custody population. These individuals often remain in medium-security settings even after meeting eligibility for parole, as parole assessments impose what Zinger described as "unreasonable behavioral standards."In maximum-security facilities, which house only 10% of Canada’s prison population, the report revealed concerning levels of security-driven use of force, accounting for nearly half of all incidents nationwide. The heavy emphasis on confinement over rehabilitation has led to limited access to meaningful programs or outdoor spaces. "Excessive cellular confinement in repressive conditions all too predictably leads to tension and violence," Zinger warned, noting the risks posed to both inmates and staff.The report also includes a deeply troubling case study of Stéphane Bissonnette, a 39-year-old inmate who died while on suicide watch at the Regional Treatment Centre (RTC) Millhaven. Bissonnette’s prolonged segregation, frequent use of restraints, and repeated transfers reflect systemic failings in handling mental health crises within prison walls.Zinger condemned the mismanagement of mental illness in Canadian prisons and called for an independent safety review at RTC Millhaven and the expansion of alternatives to incarceration for mentally ill inmates.Zinger issued 28 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), including indigenous-led assessment tools, a national strategy for women inmates, and the introduction of Alternative Dispute Resolution in maximum-security institutions.Zinger expressed frustration with CSC’s lack of responsiveness, urging greater transparency: "Public accountability requires that, if CSC does not agree with or accept my findings, it should state so directly."