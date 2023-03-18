A report from Transport Canada said Canada’s rail safety record improved following the Lac-Megantic, QC, train wreck, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Broadly speaking, safety in the rail industry has improved over time,” said the report.
“Reportable accidents have been trending downwards since 2000.”
The report said the trend is “particularly clear when accounting for traffic volume.” While reportable incidents increased in 2014 and 2015, it said the rate of incidents per million tonnes has been decreasing.
Reportable incidents are any including death, injury, or property damage. The report counted five incidents per million tonnes of freight in 2001 compared to three per million tonnes in 2021.
Numerous safety audits were ordered following the derailment of a runaway Montreal, Maine, and Atlantic Railway freight in Lac-Megantic in 2013. The train carrying oil was involved in a crash and burst into flames, killing 47 people.
The derailment bankrupted Montreal, Maine, and Atlantic and led to numerous reforms such as a ban on one-person crews freighting hazardous goods, eliminating puncture-prone tank cars, and increasing minimum insurance coverage for railways.
It had $25 million in liability coverage at the time — the legal minimum. Parliament amended the Canada Transportation Act to raise minimum insurance requirements for railways shipping oil tank cars to $125 million.
The disaster prompted tighter federal inspections of railways. Transport Canada conducted 26 safety audits per year after Lac-Megantic, an increase from as few as 15 in 2007.
The report said targeted safety inspections were more effective than random spot checks.
“This is an early indication that conducting more risk-based inspections is the right direction for rail safety,” it said.
Records published in December showed the runaway freight train which caused the Lac-Megantic train wreck passed four safety inspections on its final trip.
The repeated safety checks were documented in an agreed statement of facts submitted by lawyers for Canadian Pacific Railway, insurers, and other people.
“The defendant Canadian Pacific has no legal responsibility for this tragic accident,” said Quebec Superior Court Justice Martin Bureau.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
