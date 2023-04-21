Security camera

 By Reid Small

Four Canadian Tire stores in BC broke privacy law by using facial recognition technology (FRT) on unsuspecting customers.

A new report from the office of the information and privacy commissioner of BC found the stores had not notified, or gained consent from, their customers for three years.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

