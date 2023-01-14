Hand on prison fence

Hand on prison fence

 Courtesy Milad Fakurian on Unsplash

A study by the Correctional Service of Canada found disproportionately few Filipino- and Chinese-Canadians are in federal prisons, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“Chinese and Filipino men were underrepresented in institutional and community offender populations,” said the study. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

“Chinese and Filipino men were underrepresented in institutional and community offender populations,” said the study. what an utter moronic and stupid study. The government just keeps on finding more ways to waste tax payers money. I suppose the police could just arbitrarily arrest groups of Filipinos and Chines people to achieve their proper representation in jails.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.