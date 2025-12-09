Report finds expanding Canada’s LNG and oil exports could cut global emissions

A new report from the Public Policy Forum (PPF), in partnership with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Future of Business Centre, has found that expanding Canada’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil exports could significantly reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.The report, titled Refuel: What Canadian LNG and Oil Exports Could Mean for Global Emissions, draws on analysis from Navius Research and shows that Canadian LNG and oil are likely to replace higher-emitting alternatives abroad.Canadian LNG used for electricity generation in Japan, South Korea, China, or India could cut emissions by up to 50% compared with coal, and by 40% compared with US LNG.“This analysis represents a win for the economy, indigenous reconciliation, and the environment,” Inez Jabalpurwala, President and CEO of PPF, said in a statement."The report's conclusions counter the simplistic narrative that more oil and gas equals more emissions. It's more nuanced than that; it matters what they replace, and emissions are counted globally. We need to leverage the economic, strategic, and environmental advantages our products have to offer ourselves, our allies, and the world."Authored by Mark Cameron and Arash Golshan, the report calls for a coordinated national energy export strategy focused on displacing high-emission fuels, including coal or high-emission LNG in Asia with Canadian LNG, and substituting dirtier heavy crude options with cleaner Canadian alternatives.The report also states that it should be considered that many export projects in the sector contribute to the indigenous economic participation cause, contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future..Kitimat-based LNG Canada produces first liquefied gas for export.“This report reinforces what we’ve been saying for years: cleaner energy is Canadian energy,” Candace Laing, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said.“Canada has a strategic advantage here, from cleaner production to indigenous partnerships, but we need policies that let us compete in global markets.”If all LNG projects under development proceed, reaching 47.6 million tonnes per year of export capacity by 2035, Navius projects a net global reduction of 40–70 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent annually — equal to 6–10% of Canada’s total emissions, or more than the emissions of all of British Columbia.The report also highlights Canadian oil, stating that since 2005, heavy oil emissions intensity — including the oil sands — has improved by 30%, making Canadian crude cleaner than major competitors such as Venezuelan heavy oil.Current Canadian barrels hold an 18–51 kg CO₂e per-barrel advantage, with planned carbon-capture infrastructure that could help further reduce emissions by 35–68 kg CO₂e per barrel, meaning expanded exports could displace dirtier oil and reduce global emissions.Canada’s LNG industry is currently experiencing growth, with LNG Canada’s Phase 1 terminal in Kitimat operational and Phase 2 potentially doubling capacity to 28 million tonnes annually..BC gov't signs off on massive LNG project near Prince Rupert.Also, the Nisga’a Nation-backed Ksi Lisims LNG — expected to be completed in 2029 with 12 million tonnes per year of capacity — is set to become Canada's second-largest terminal.However, that project has faced staunch opposition from other indigenous groups in northwest BC.Prime Minister Mark Carney announced in September that LNG Canada’s Phase 2 expansion plan, including Ksi Lisims, has been added to the growing list of plans submitted to the Major Projects Office to be considered for fast-tracking.BC Premier David Eby has also thrown his government’s weight behind LNG projects while opposing a new pipeline proposed to BC’s northwest coast in the Carney–Danielle Smith memorandum of understanding on energy."Fossil fuels, including LNG, oil sands, and conventional oil, will continue to be part of the world's energy system in the near- to mid-term," the report reads."As long as that remains true, sourcing those fuels from cleaner suppliers is not only a valid mitigation strategy, but our data demonstrates it's also good for the planet."