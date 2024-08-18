Report finds middle class feels abandoned and overstressed, government seen as uncaring

The Canadian middle class is increasingly weary, stressed, and feels neglected by the federal government, according to recent in-house research conducted by the Privy Council. Blacklock's Reporter says the report, which gathered feedback from focus groups across the country, reveals a deepening sense of dissatisfaction and concern about the erosion of middle-class stability.The study, titled Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views, highlights a growing sentiment that the quality of life for the middle class has deteriorated significantly over time. "Asked what they thought it meant to be a member of the middle class, several believed this term had historically referred to those who, while not exceptionally wealthy, were financially comfortable and not living paycheque to paycheque," the report noted. "All felt that the quality of life for the middle class had changed in their lifetimes with many believing that life had become considerably less affordable."The findings were compiled under an $814,741 contract with Toronto-based pollster The Strategic Counsel and paint a stark picture of the challenges faced by many Canadians. A significant portion of respondents felt that the federal government lacked concern for the middle class. "Asked whether they felt that the Government of Canada cared about the middle class, very few believed that it did," the report stated. "Several strongly felt that greater urgency needed to be placed by the federal government on supporting middle-class families and creating a long-term plan regarding how it would go about achieving this goal."Most participants identified themselves as belonging to the middle class but expressed frustration over the increasing difficulty of maintaining a comfortable lifestyle. "A few felt differently, believing that while the term middle class had once indicated a comfortable lifestyle, many middle-class households were now struggling with the cost of living and increasingly had to take on debt to meet their monthly expenses," the report added.The concept of "middle class" remains ambiguous in Canada, with no legal definition provided by Parliament. A 2016 memo from the Department of Finance suggested that the middle class could include Canadians with taxable income under $44,000 a year, though there is no official consensus. Cabinet previously rejected a Senate proposal to define middle-class tax cuts as applying to Canadians earning between $45,000 and $91,000 annually.Sen. Larry Smith (Que.), then-chair of the Senate national finance committee, emphasized the importance of clarifying the term. "The middle class has not been defined," Smith said, adding, "This is not a partisan issue. This is important to understand. This is about Canadians in Canada. This is about our country."A 2014 report by the Department of Social Development, titled What We Know About The Middle Class In Canada, echoed these concerns, noting that the middle class faces increasing challenges. "The middle class is no springboard to higher incomes," the report stated, further observing that the "Canadian dream" is more myth than reality.As the middle class continues to struggle with rising costs and stagnant incomes, the report underscores the urgent need for the government to address the concerns of these Canadians and develop strategies to support their financial stability.