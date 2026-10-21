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Report finds nearly 5 million health care appointments may be backlogged across Canada

Alberta has 81,829 patients waiting for surgery, 268,607 specialist appointments on waitlists and another 200,157 diagnostic scans pending.
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NurseOpen Access Government / WS file photo
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