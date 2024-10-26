Report finds one in 10 federal prisoners diagnosed with serious mental illness

More than 12% of federal prisoners are diagnosed with serious mental illness, according to a recent report from the Correctional Service of Canada. Blacklock's Reporter says the agency, in its submission to the Senate national finance committee, highlighted the growing need for mental health services, noting that it now spends over $70 million annually on mental health programs within federal penitentiaries.The report revealed that 36% of inmates meet the criteria for a mental disorder upon admission, with 12% diagnosed with a serious mental illness. “The Corrections And Conditional Release Act requires that all federally incarcerated individuals are referred for a mental health assessment within 30 days of admission,” the Correctional Service explained.Assistant Commissioner Tony Matson emphasized the importance of thorough mental health evaluations. "A complete assessment of all our offenders is a key priority for us," Matson testified, adding that these assessments support not only inmates’ rehabilitation but also their successful reintegration into society. The federal prison system spent $74 million last year on mental health programs to meet this need.Sen. Joan Kingston of New Brunswick, a former president of the Nurses Association, voiced her support for the investment in psychiatric care for inmates, stressing its role in preventing recidivism. "We don’t want people reoffending,” Kingston said. “Sometimes they seem to be set up to do exactly that."The Correctional Service also noted that 70% of new inmates reported mental health symptoms upon arrival, with drug use posing an additional challenge. A 2022 report showed that 91% of Indigenous inmates, 79% of white inmates, and 51% of black inmates had reported lifetime drug use, with cannabis being the most frequently used substance.With an average of 13,000 inmates in custody each year and over 16,000 cells in the federal system, the need for both mental health and substance abuse services remains a critical concern. Last year, the Correctional Service spent $3.2 billion on overall operations, including mental health and rehabilitation efforts.