Statistics Canada said two-fifths of Canadian teenagers eat restaurant food at least twice a week, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“The frequency of eating out increased with age,” said Statistics Canada in a report.
“More than 40% of youth aged 12 to 17 ate out two or more times in the past seven days versus approximately one-third of children aged 6 to 11.”
This report precedes a third reading vote in the House of Commons on a Liberal bill to ban junk food advertising to children.
The Canadian government proposed banning sugary food advertising targeted at children in April.
Advertisers claimed a ban would cost about $1 billion annually in lost advertising revenue.
“My concern would be this is going to capture some foods unfairly,” said Conservative MP Stephen Ellis (Cumberland-Colchester, NS).
Statistics Canada said restaurant foods “tend to be energy dense and of poor nutritional value, and their regular consumption is linked to weight gain and severe metabolic conditions.”
Children were asked how many times they ate from fast food or sit-down restaurants during the previous week. One-quarter of teenagers said they took all their meals at home.
One-fifth said they ate restaurant meals as many as three or more times in a week.
The House of Commons Health Committee reported for third reading Bill C-252 in June, which would grant Health Canada new powers to restrict the advertising to children under 13 any foods containing “more than prescribed levels of sugar, saturated fats, or sodium.”
“We would like it to be done as quickly as possible,” said Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden (Milton, ON).
“There are billboards around the parliamentary precinct about how urgent this is, and I agree.”
The Association of Canadian Advertisers (APA) estimated an ad ban would cost $956 million a year.
“The proposal would affect perhaps $366 million worth of television advertising and $590 million worth of digital advertising each year in Canada,” said APA lobbyists.
Findings were based on surveys with 23,776 children nationwide.
