In-house research by Health Canada said two-thirds of low-income parents eligible for federal dental care grants admit they have no insurance, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“The Canada Dental Benefit (CDB) is strongly supported by the targeted audience,” said Health Canada pollsters in a report.
Health Canada pollsters said most of these parents never arranged annual checkups.
Of 2,000 parents eligible for grants, pollsters found more than two-thirds said they were uninsured. Of those, they said 36% visited a dentist at least once a year, paying cash or by credit card.
“There are a wide range of issues which act as barriers to accessing dental services impacting both adults and children,” they said.
“Foremost among these is the cost of the service followed by a lack of insurance.”
They said the CDB is “addressing a clear need among those without dental insurance.”
People without insurance were more likely to cite a lack of coverage and the cost of dental services for multiple children who need dental care as barriers.
Children became eligible for subsidies under Bill C-31, which was passed by Parliament in November.
Bill C-31 pays annual grants of up to $650 per child. Finance Canada estimated 500,000 children would qualify at a yearly cost of $938 million.
The Canadian Dental Association (CDA) said in a submission to the Senate National Finance Committee average costs for children’s dental services prior to the program were far below the maximum $650 grant.
“The median claim per visit for a patient under 12 was $150,” said the CDA.
“Half of all claims fell between $92 and $233.”
Cabinet invoked confidentiality in refusing to disclose the overhead cost of the CDB in January.
