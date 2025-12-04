Report forecasts $1,000 jump in annual grocery costs for families

Conservative agriculture critic John Barlow is criticizing the federal government over rising food costs following the release of the 2026 edition of Canada’s Food Price Report.Barlow referenced Prime Minister Mark Carney’s comment made after forming government seven months ago, when he said Canadians should judge him by “their experience at the grocery store.” Barlow said prices have continued to rise since, and argued that families are struggling to afford basic food items..The annual Food Price Report projects that grocery bills will climb further in 2026, estimating an increase of nearly $1,000 per household. According to Barlow, that would represent a 112% rise compared to the average 2015 food budget of $8,286.The report also states that 85% of Canadians view food affordability as their biggest financial concern, and food banks recorded 2.2 million visits within a single month.The report indicates 86% of Canadians say they are eating less meat because of high prices. It notes that beef, chicken and pork have all increased in cost within the same year, something it describes as uncommon..It also highlights that high costs are causing shoppers to choose less nutritious foods, with 25% saying they would eat healthier and 20% saying they would purchase higher-quality products if they were affordable.Barlow said rising operating costs for farmers contributed to price increases, citing a 2.5% climb in farm operating expenses and a 14.1% increase in producer debt in 2024, the highest annual increase since 1981. He pointed to higher energy costs affecting fertilizer, fuel and transportation..He argued Conservatives have proposed measures to reduce food costs by lowering taxes and cutting the deficit, but said Liberal MPs rejected them. Barlow added that food inflation is double the Bank of Canada’s target and rising faster in Canada than in the United States.Statistics Canada figures cited by Barlow show the price of strawberries up 51%, beef up 30% and chicken up 23%. Coffee rose 22%, salad dressing 13% and ground beef 14% since March. Prices for meatless burgers increased 17% year over year.“It’s time to end the hidden Liberal taxes on food so Canadians can bring home nutritious, affordable food,” Barlow said.