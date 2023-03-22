Another bombshell report looking into Chinese interference in Canadian politics says Liberal MP Han Dong privately advised a senior Chinese diplomat in February 2021 that Beijing should hold off freeing Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.
Global News reported the story quoting two separate national security sources.
"Both sources said Dong allegedly suggested to Han Tao, China’s consul general in Toronto, that if Beijing released the Two Michaels, whom China accused of espionage, the Opposition Conservatives would benefit," the Global report says.
Kovrig and Spayor were accused by China of espionage shortly after Canadian officials took Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou into custody on a US arrest warrant.
"Dong also allegedly recommended Beijing show some progress in the Kovrig and Spavor cases, the two sources said. Such a move would help the ruling Liberal Party, which was facing an uproar over China’s inhumane treatment of the Two Michaels," Global reported.
"Dong, who represents the Toronto-area riding of Don Valley North, was the one to initiate the discussion with the consul general, the two sources said, adding Dong stipulated at the outset it was both a personal and a work-related conversation."
Dong has been at the centre of numerous recent stories alleging he was involved with Chinese interference in the last two Canadian elections.
Dong told Global he had a discussion with Han, but denied he initiated it.
He also denied advising Beijing on how to handle the Two Michaels situation.
"I raised the status of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig and called for their immediate release,” Dong said.
“At every opportunity before they returned home, I adamantly demanded their release to Canada without delay. Any suggestions otherwise are false and are attempts to mislead you and your readers, and slander me.”
On Twitter, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh repeated his call for a full public inquiry.
These are extremely serious allegations. If true, the safety of Canadians was put at risk for political gain. Prime Minister Trudeau must remove Han Dong from Caucus and these allegations must be thoroughly investigated.There must be a public inquiry. https://t.co/xoRGqjIKRF
(1) comment
I ❤️ 🕵🏻♀️ 🕵🏼♂️
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.