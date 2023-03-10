An election interference plot directed by the Chinese consulate in Toronto allegedly involved Ontario Progressive Conservative MPP Vincent Ke (Don Valley North), according to sources with knowledge of the investigation.
Global News reported Friday the sources assert Ke served as a financial intermediary in Chinese government interference schemes described in two Privy Council Office (PCO) reports.
The sources told Global Ke received around $50,000, part of a larger disbursement from the Chinese consulate in the $250,000 range, which was moved through intermediaries.
Ke has denied the allegations.
One of the documents referring to the funding plan is a report from the PCO in 2022, which said the Chinese government’s network included 11 or more 2019 Canadian election candidates, 13 or more aides, and one Ontario MPP.
The report does not mention Ke by name, but it describes how the alleged network operated.
This document was produced by the Intelligence Assessment Secretariat — a division of the PCO providing national security alerts for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet.
Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Alison Murphy denied Trudeau was aware of the Chinese government’s money transfers to 2019 candidates.
“As the prime minister stated last fall, we have no information on any federal candidates receiving money from China,” said Murphy.
The response was commenting on to Global’s story in November, which did not say China gave money to candidates. Instead, the story outlined through documents and sources how the consulate in Toronto allegedly orchestrated funding through local proxies to fund the network.
The memo cited in the story maintained China’s consulate in Toronto directed a large, secret disbursement into a network of at least 11 election candidates and multiple operatives who worked as their campaign staffers.
“A large clandestine transfer of funds earmarked for the federal election from the PRC (People’s Republic of China) Consulate in Toronto was transferred to an elected provincial government official via a staff member of a 2019 federal candidate,” said the report.
It did not say the official’s name or where they served and did not say how much money was involved.
Sources provided more details for Global’s story, saying the consulate transferred about $250,000 to a pro-China advocacy group and funds went to the employee in question.
Sources said the Canadian Security Intelligence Service uses intelligence shared from allies, human source reporting, electronic interceptions, and financial intelligence documents to identify information on transfers from Chinese consular officials into the political system.
The other report sources said was provided to Trudeau four months after the 2019 election and gave similar information about the financing.
“Community leaders facilitate the clandestine transfer of funds and recruit potential targets,” said the report.
These sources allege to Global the consulate shelled out $250,000 through the Confederation of Toronto Chinese-Canadian Organizations and Toronto business executive Wei Chengyi through an aide to a 2019 candidate. The aide allegedly provided about $50,000 of that sum to Ke.
No charges have been laid, and the transactions could be considered legal under Canadian law.
Ke’s lawyer Gavin Tighe said the allegations Global collected from sources and documents are “patently and maliciously false.”
Tighe previously represented Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
Wei denied being a middleman in the alleged scheme.
“Not only is it not true, but it is also a complete fabrication,” he said.
Trudeau refused to answer questions about Chinese election interference during Question Period on Wednesday amid a new report claiming he was briefed on it twice.
“He won't answer any of these questions, which is exactly why we need an independent inquiry that can compel his testimony,” said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.
Despite mounting political pressure to call for an independent investigation into Chinese election interference, Trudeau chose to appoint an independent special rapporteur to make expert recommendations on combating it. The rapporteur will decide whether an open inquiry into the subject is warranted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.