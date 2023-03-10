Vincent Ke

Vincent Ke 

 Courtesy Vincent Ke

An election interference plot directed by the Chinese consulate in Toronto allegedly involved Ontario Progressive Conservative MPP Vincent Ke (Don Valley North), according to sources with knowledge of the investigation. 

Global News reported Friday the sources assert Ke served as a financial intermediary in Chinese government interference schemes described in two  Privy Council Office (PCO) reports.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

