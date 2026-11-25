CALGARY — Nearly half of the working-age university graduates Canada expects to admit as permanent residents in 2027 will work in jobs that require less education than they have, according to an Institute for Canadian Citizenship report. The institute estimates about 190,000 of the 380,000 permanent residents Canada plans to admit in 2027 will have a university education. According to the Canadian Press, the report, Selected but Neglected, projects that 47% of working-age graduates will hold jobs below their education level. .Conservatives move to reject Carney's immigration levels plan.By 2047, about 36% of the group will be working in Canada in jobs that match their education, and 17.4% will have left the country.The institute based its projections on long-term immigration data and the 2016 and 2021 censuses. It found 62% of immigrant workers held jobs matching their education, compared with 88% of Canadian-born workers.The report cites a 2019 RBC study that found immigrants earned about 10% less than their Canadian-born peers.The bank estimated that closing gaps in employment and earnings could have added about $50 billion to Canada’s economy at the time.Ottawa gives immigration applicants preference for education and experience in fields such as medicine, research and the trades.The institute wants governments to improve foreign credential recognition and licensing so that professionals recruited abroad can practise here, particularly in health care.It also wants Ottawa to track how many newcomers work below their qualifications and how many leave Canada.