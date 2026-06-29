REPORT: Raptors, Clippers discussing Kawhi Leonard trade

TORONTO — Canada’s only NBA team, the Toronto Raptors are exploring a reunion with Kawhi Leonard, the star that brought the country its first and last NBA champion. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that the Raptors and Clippers are in serious trade talks involving Leonard, adding that Toronto would be the only destination the player would commit to in a long term contract extension outside of his hometown of Los Angeles. The report comes seven years after Leonard led the Raptors to the NBA championship during the 2018-19 season before departing in free agency to join the Clippers.Leonard, who turned 35 on Monday, has one season remaining on his current contract worth US$50.3 million, making him the highest earning player on the team. .While reports indicate his preference remains staying in Los Angeles, the Clippers have The NBA is also investigating potential violations around salary cap regulations by paying Leonard through an endorsement with a banking company, instead of payroll. Sportsnet also reported Monday that Toronto has discussed the possibility of reacquiring Leonard, although the extent of those discussions remains unclear. Leonard has battled injuries throughout much of his Clippers tenure, missing the entire 2021-22 season and playing limited schedules in several others, although he returned to near full health in 2025-26. A potential deal would likely involve another player on the wing moving the other way, such as Brandon Ingram, who early reports suggest would not be an ideal bargaining chip for them. Neither the Raptors nor the Clippers commented publicly on the reported negotiations Monday or any details surrounding the future of the seven time all star.