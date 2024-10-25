Report reveals over half of BC small businesses 'directly impacted by crime'

A report compiled by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business has revealed that a growing number of small businesses in British Columbia are feeling the impacts of crime.Data showed that over half of such companies have been "directly impacted," a marked increase over last year.According to the report, which surveyed 1,666 small business owners across Canada, 57% of those in BC said yes when asked if they had "recently been impacted by community safety issues." In 2023, that number was just 30%, giving BC the highest year-over-year jump of any province in the country.A higher than average percentage of BC small businesses reported having to deal with waste and litter, loitering, and homelessness, at 81%, 69%, and 58%, respectively. Interestingly, while the vast majority of provinces saw crime rates rise or fall in tandem with crime severity index scores, BC experienced a decrease in the former and increase in the latter. Between 2021 and 2023, the crime rate in BC fell by 4% to 7,986 per 100,000 people while the CSI rose by 8% to 104.11, the third highest in the country. This disparity suggests that while crime has decreased overall, the offences that are committed are more serious."We've been harassed, assaulted, stabbed, bitten, bear sprayed, and shot at by people suffering from addictions and mental health issues in our neighbourhood," one BC small business owner lamented in a statement to the CFIB. "Being a small business owner is stressful enough; wondering if today's the day one of us dies or suffers serious bodily harm because no one will step up and do something has us at our wits' end."Their sentiments echo those shared by countless other small business owners in the province, many of whom have had their livelihoods threatened by crime in recent months.The report showed that overall, western Canadian provinces are faring the worst. Saskatchewan has the highest crime rate and CSI, followed by Manitoba and Alberta. Small business owners in provinces west of Ontario were also most likely to report being directly impacted by crime, with Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan coming in close behind BC. Instances of vandalism and breaking an entering were found to be highest in the region, impacting 70% of small businesses compared to 57% elsewhere in the country.