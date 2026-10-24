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Report reveals RCMP destroyed files on Nazi war criminals in Canada

The RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team investigated the case.
The RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team investigated the case.CBC
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Rcmp
Cdnpoli
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nazis
Yaroslav Hunka
Nuremberg Tribunal
B'nai Brith Canada
Jules Deschênes
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