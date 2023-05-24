A new report showed a Saskatchewan senator ranked fourth for spending the most money on travel in a three-month period.
The Senate of Canada did the report between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.
A new report showed a Saskatchewan senator ranked fourth for spending the most money on travel in a three-month period.
The Senate of Canada did the report between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.
It looked at how much each senator spent on travel expenses like airplane tickets, bus rides, and train trips when they travelled on senate business.
“I attended every Senate sitting week in person, unlike the rest of the Senate colleagues from Saskatchewan,” said Conservative Sen. Denise Batters (SK).
“Due to very limited flight availability servicing Regina, I ended up having to book at a higher fare level than usual. Given the frequency of weather and mechanical delay on flights at that time of year (which I did experience on that trip), I needed to ensure I would arrive in Ottawa the night before an important committee meeting.”
Batters is talking about one round-trip ticket to Ottawa costing $4,037.04, which was part of the $31,733.42 used for travel expenses.
Other Saskatchewan senators had lower travel expenses compared to Batters. Pamela Wallin spent $18,411.83, Marty Klyne spent $16,545.96, David Arnot spent $10,036.34, and Brent Cotter spent $8,588.68.
Marilou McPhedran from Manitoba had the highest travel expenses, surpassing all other senators by almost $20,000. Her travel expenses for three months cost taxpayers $54,059.16.
In addition to travel expenses, the senators also have costs associated with their offices, living arrangements, and hospitality expenses while travelling to and from Ottawa.
“I take proper stewardship of taxpayers’ dollars very seriously,” said Batters.
“I do my best to book my travel at the most reasonable rate available in the circumstances, including frequently using upgrade certificates and booking travel with airline ticket sales.”
During the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, no senator exceeded $35,000 in travel expenses.
The second highest expense during that time was slightly over $25,000.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
Senators travel expenses alone exceed what many Canadians make in wages for the year, again this is an outrage. Their travel expenses alone exceed what these very senators expect seniors to live on, they expect seniors to pay for housing, food, travel(gas) and all other expenses, while these senators spend more on travel alone, this isn’t including all other benefits senators receive, this is corruption to the core.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.