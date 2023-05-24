Denise Batters
Image courtesy of CBC

A new report showed a Saskatchewan senator ranked fourth for spending the most money on travel in a three-month period. 

The Senate of Canada did the report between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022. 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Senators travel expenses alone exceed what many Canadians make in wages for the year, again this is an outrage. Their travel expenses alone exceed what these very senators expect seniors to live on, they expect seniors to pay for housing, food, travel(gas) and all other expenses, while these senators spend more on travel alone, this isn’t including all other benefits senators receive, this is corruption to the core.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.