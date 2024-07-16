Report says Liberals must own their costly climate consequences

The Trudeau Liberals in a federal advisory report have been warned cabinet must answer for the consequences of implementing its costly climate programs, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

The report from the federally-appointed Net Zero Advisory Body cites the high cost of living as a result of these climate initiatives put in place by the federal government. These initiatives include steadily increasing federal climate tax and spending billions of taxpayers’ dollars on green subsidies, also known as the green slush fund.

The report follows federal data that indicates as many as a fifth of Canadian households face “energy poverty.”

“Net zero policy developments must consider the cost of living challenges facing many Canadians,” it said.

The panel did not elaborate but promised recommendations by year’s end.

“Truly transformative net zero climate policy needs to do more than just reduce emissions,” said the report.

“It must meet multiple challenges at once including addressing the housing crisis, the biodiversity crisis, food insecurity, energy affordability, citizen health and well-being, lack of public transportation throughout the country, regional differences, urban and rural needs and circular economy objectives.”

The 10-member panel is comprised of environmental advocates and academics appointed by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.

“A comprehensive overview of the issues we examined including those that were discussed during our engagement activities and our advice for the Minister will be provided in our upcoming 2023 Annual Report which will be published later in 2024,” it said.

The warning follows February 20 research by the Journal Of Public Health that high fuel costs hurt millions of Canadians.

“Depending on the measure 6% to 9% of Canadians households face energy poverty,” said the study.

Researchers defined “energy poverty” as those households that spent more than 10% of yearly income on home heating and cooling or paid more than twice the national median for fuel and electricity as a share of their family budget.

“Energy poverty is not yet on the national policy agenda,” said the journal.

“Despite Canada being an important energy producer not all Canadians can access or afford adequate levels of energy services at home to meet their needs, maintain healthy indoor temperatures and live a decent life, a situation known as energy poverty.”

Authors did not single out the carbon tax or Clean Fuel Standard as a cause of higher costs but said climate programs had an impact.

“As Canada transitions towards cleaner energy and a lower carbon economy it will be important to ensure energy prices remain affordable especially for households in situations of vulnerability,” said the study.

The Department of Environment in a 2022 report acknowledged climate programs made energy unaffordable for some Canadians.

“Some measures may have a disproportionate impact on lower income Canadians if they lead to increased energy or vehicle costs,” wrote the department.