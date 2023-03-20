Minimum wage

 By Dave Naylor

A 47% minimum wage increase under the NDP administration to $15 an hour was responsible for up to 26,000 job losses, according to a recently released report.

The document — dated Feb. 26, 2020 but only released on March 17, 2023 — details findings by a minimum wage expert panel into the increase from $10.20 to the current level.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

(5) comments

Dan.Mackie
Dan.Mackie

Estimated job losses? They never heard of measurement?? Better to lie with spreadsheet estimates? You can't count tax returns, and deductions at source? Let's not do real measurements!!

Drax
Drax

Liberals, NDP and now the UCP are responsible for all failures. They fail and then do patch work to eat away our rights and freedoms. Nothing they do is an ACCIDENT!

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I basically call bullpoop!

delshay01
delshay01

ndp communism always looses. The socialists never ever think anything through. Only the people suffer from communism, the rich never.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Why did it take so long to release this report?

