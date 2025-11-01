Report says return-to-office mandates at Foreign Affairs sparking stress

Federal employees at Global Affairs Canada say recent orders limiting telework have left them feeling uncared for and stressed, according to the department’s annual well-being report.Blacklock's Reporter says the report, authored by the department’s Well-Being Ombudsman, said employees are struggling with a combination of turnover, office renovations, and mandatory return-to-office policies. “You need more than just words,” the Ombudsman wrote. “You need real and accessible support that helps you feel safe, understand and cared for.”Grievances related to psychological health made up 17% of all complaints, with more filed at headquarters in Ottawa than by diplomats posted abroad, including those in conflict zones. The report noted that even staff who see the need for change still find the constant adjustments destabilizing..“Physical changes like renovations have added to feelings of instability,” the Ombudsman wrote. “Combined with what you perceive to be inflexible return-to-office policies, these changes can make it harder to collaborate and do your best work. Some of you told us return-to-office mandates often feel like they prioritize compliance over your well-being.”Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Treasury Board rules allowed all but essential federal employees to work from home. That changed last September 9, when staff were ordered to return to the office at least three days per week.The report also highlighted that fears of layoffs are contributing to psychological distress. .“Some of you have already experienced this situation first hand and have said you feel expendable and often inadequately supported to transition into new roles,” the Ombudsman wrote. “When civility and healthy communications aren’t prioritized during these types of transitions, the psychological toll can be significant.”With 13,235 employees and an $8.4 billion annual budget, the department faces ongoing challenges in building a supportive workplace. “Conflict, incivility and poor communication are hurting your teams,” the report concluded. “You want a workplace where respect and fairness are the norm.”