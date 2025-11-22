Report says Smith, Carney reach pipeline deal

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney have agreed on a memorandum of understanding on the construction of a new pipeline to tidewater In northern BC.According to Postmedia, Carney is expected to travel to Calgary in a few days to make the announcement official.Rumours have been swirling for the last several weeks that Alberta and Ottawa were close to a deal.It’s expected the deal will include an exemption for oil tankers, which are currently banned from coastal waters of BC.The plan will also have to overcome opposition from indigenous groups and BC Premier David Eby.