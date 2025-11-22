News

Report says Smith, Carney reach pipeline deal

Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline. WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
David Eby
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Mark Carney

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news