Report shows B.C. natural gas producers spend $10.8B across province since 2018

British Columbia’s natural gas sector has spent $10.8 billion across the province since 2018, fueling economic growth and supporting communities, according to a new iTOTEM Analytics report released by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).The report, Natural Gas Builds B.C.: A 2022–2024 Update on B.C. Natural Gas Supply Chain and Community Contributions, highlights the sector’s growing footprint in municipalities and indigenous communities, noting a doubling of annual supply-chain spending and a nearly fivefold increase in Indigenous-affiliated spending since 2018. Between 2022 and 2024 alone, producers spent $6.1 billion with 2,250 B.C.-based companies across 120 municipalities, including more than 135 Indigenous-affiliated businesses.CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton said the sector is “a pipeline for economic development and community prosperity,” delivering jobs, local infrastructure, and long-term partnerships. iTOTEM co-founder Crystal Quocksister emphasized that indigenous supply chain spending has grown at four times the rate of overall spending since 2018, reflecting leadership from Treaty 8 Nations entrepreneurs..The report also underscores the industry’s contribution to B.C.’s economy, with the natural gas sector generating roughly $14 billion in GDP in 2024, accounting for 4% of the province’s total economy, and supporting 68,000 direct jobs and over 170,000 total jobs when including indirect employment.Community investments have also risen, with $35.2 million spent between 2022 and 2024 supporting 245 organizations in 35 municipalities and 10 Indigenous communities, bringing total contributions since 2018 to $52 million. Municipal leaders cited the benefits for local businesses, schools, and infrastructure, while Indigenous organizations highlighted the sector’s role in fostering economic reconciliation and sustainable prosperity.The report notes that while B.C. has the potential to become a globally significant energy-exporting hub, complex regulatory policies continue to limit growth. The industry is calling for a stable fiscal and regulatory framework to attract further spending and unlock new opportunities for communities across the province.