Racism march

Demonstrators march in Toronto in 2020 in a peaceful protest against anti-black racism.

 Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC

An internal report said senior management at Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is so racist cabinet should appoint an ombudsman to investigate employee complaints, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

“Some people do need to be fired,” said one IRCC staffer in a report. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

guest50
guest50

I am surprised there any wh**e people left at Immigration Canada to complain about.

Report Add Reply
Auxiliary_powered
Auxiliary_powered

The real racists will soon start eating their own !

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

How about we just SHUT DOWN Immigration for say a DECADE . . .

Canada can't look after the people who are here today . . . we are now seeing the 3rd world appear in the homeless camps which are far to common in Cdn cities.

Funny there are no Tent Cities in Russia . . . why do you suppose that is?

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Division, Intolerance, Exclusion hires, want an outside audit? How about we hire 5 small business owners from each province and clean house? We will pay them a percentage of every dollar they can save for Canadian taxpayers, we will save millions!

Report Add Reply
Auxiliary_powered
Auxiliary_powered

Billions

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.