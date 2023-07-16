Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault.

 

The Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s department said they do not know how much harm road salt, a contaminant used in Canada, has caused the environment. 

Even though it is considered a more significant threat to the environment than fracking, the exact extent of the damage caused by large amounts of road salt used yearly, especially in Ontario and Quebec, is still unknown.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

guest50
guest50

What a joke.

The eco crowd don't worry about the lead, cadmium, arsenic, or massive amounts of other destructive chemicals that are released into our air and ground water with the manufacture and retirement of non-recyclable solar panels, wind turbines or electric car batteries, but they are worried about road salt in winter.

Trudeau and his eco compatriots are intellectualy vacuous.

Report Add Reply

