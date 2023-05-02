RCMP police car
Image courtesy of RCMP

Dozens of organized crime groups have “influence” in the public sector, according to a federal report.

Prison cell

“Overall, the quantity of criminal connections is less important than the quality of those relationships,” said the Public Report on Organized Crime in Canada by the Criminal Intelligence Service (CIS). 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

As Canadian cities are becoming less & less safe . . . one might wonder why?

Canada's Out of Control Immigration System has allowed every criminal enterprize on the friggin planet to open a branch office in Canada . . . from the CCP to the Mexican Drug Cartels and everything in between.

Does anyone think the feckless RCMP diversity hires are going to fix this . . . LOL

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

The likes of the federal liberal party, GONDEK, Notley - it's plainly obvious why these criminal enterprises want fools such as these in positions of power and decision-making. The 'defund the cops' crowd play right into their hands, of course they will funnel some of their prosperity into the continued election of the parade of fools.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The Liberal Parry is the biggest organized crime organization in Canada, they shake down the taxpayer every day. The carbon tax is a money laundering scheme of epic proportions, they collect billions of dollars launder it through the Ottawa Cartel and return a few Pennie’s on the dollar to to few people who’s voted are east to buy. PSAC is also in on this scheme, they are no different than a street gang, they threaten and intimidate, they go on strike, shutting down services only they are allowed to provide, they close down streets and threaten people. The Liberals, PSAC, the MSM all in on the criminal activity.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

The Liberal Party of Canada sets an example no one can resist. Just look at the PSAC strike, collect 100% of their paycheque, apply for strike pay, and get a $2,500.00 bonus for being on strike.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.