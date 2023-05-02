Dozens of organized crime groups have “influence” in the public sector, according to a federal report.
“Overall, the quantity of criminal connections is less important than the quality of those relationships,” said the Public Report on Organized Crime in Canada by the Criminal Intelligence Service (CIS).
“Some of the more interconnected networks include higher level organized crime.”
Police counted 29 organized criminal groups it suspected “have influence or access within Canadian public sector agencies or departments primarily at the local or regional levels.” It did not name them.
“Some industries have inherent risks associated with them such as privileged and sensitive information and monetary gains through government contracts which could be more attractive to organized crime groups including businesses associated with transport, warehousing and construction,” said the report.
The report authors said there were some 30 Mafia networks based mainly in Toronto, Hamilton and Montréal. Another 134 street gangs “continue to be the most violent subset of organized crime groups,” mainly in British Columbia, the Greater Toronto Area and Montréal.
Drug smugglers, including fentanyl dealers, numbered 350 different gangs, said Organized Crime. Drug traffickers were mainly based in British Columbia and Ontario.
“For the first time, organized crime groups in Atlantic Canada are reported to be involved in fentanyl distribution,” said the report.
In a 2022 report, the same agency complained it lacked information on the scope of gangland influence in the public sector.
“This represents a significant intelligence gap and the actual proportion is likely higher as the involvement of almost two-thirds of the assessed organized crime groups in this sector is unknown,” said the 2022 report.
“Of those who are, some have ties with municipalities through associates or personal relations within major Canadian cities.”
“Corrupt activities in government processes can increase project costs by up to 50% and risk damaging public confidence,” concluded the CIS, but provided no examples.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the report follows a 2020 appeal by a retired Québec prosecutor to closely monitor federal contracting.
“As a taxpayer, I have to wonder what control measures were implemented to prevent any inflated pricing, potential fraud and waste,” said Denis Gallant, deputy counsel at the 2011 Charbonneau Commission.
Gallant testified at the Commons Ethics committee and warned that “nobody is ensuring oversight of the process” in federal contracting.
“We went through those scandals,” Gallant said.
Québec’s Commission of Inquiry on the Awarding and Management of Public Contracts in the Construction Industry prompted hundreds of criminal charges and the resignations of three mayors in the province.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
As Canadian cities are becoming less & less safe . . . one might wonder why?
Canada's Out of Control Immigration System has allowed every criminal enterprize on the friggin planet to open a branch office in Canada . . . from the CCP to the Mexican Drug Cartels and everything in between.
Does anyone think the feckless RCMP diversity hires are going to fix this . . . LOL
The likes of the federal liberal party, GONDEK, Notley - it's plainly obvious why these criminal enterprises want fools such as these in positions of power and decision-making. The 'defund the cops' crowd play right into their hands, of course they will funnel some of their prosperity into the continued election of the parade of fools.
The Liberal Parry is the biggest organized crime organization in Canada, they shake down the taxpayer every day. The carbon tax is a money laundering scheme of epic proportions, they collect billions of dollars launder it through the Ottawa Cartel and return a few Pennie’s on the dollar to to few people who’s voted are east to buy. PSAC is also in on this scheme, they are no different than a street gang, they threaten and intimidate, they go on strike, shutting down services only they are allowed to provide, they close down streets and threaten people. The Liberals, PSAC, the MSM all in on the criminal activity.
The Liberal Party of Canada sets an example no one can resist. Just look at the PSAC strike, collect 100% of their paycheque, apply for strike pay, and get a $2,500.00 bonus for being on strike.
