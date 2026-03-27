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Report warns Ottawa's carbon tax hike could cost Alberta 10,000 jobs, slash wages

A new report from the Fraser Institute warns that raising Alberta’s industrial carbon tax to the federal government’s $170-per-tonne target by 2030 could have a significant impact on jobs, wages, and economic growth in the province.
A new report from the Fraser Institute warns that raising Alberta’s industrial carbon tax to the federal government’s $170-per-tonne target by 2030 could have a significant impact on jobs, wages, and economic growth in the province.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Carbon Tax
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Danielle Smith
Fraser Institute
Ross Mckitrick
Abpol
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Elmira Aliakbari
Carbon Taxes
carbon tax increase
Carbon Tax Hike

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