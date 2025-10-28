Reporter urges federal anti-corruption agency over Carney ties

A journalist whose reporting prompted a Liberal MP to resign called on Ottawa to create an independent federal anti-corruption agency, citing potential conflicts of interest involving Prime Minister Mark Carney’s former role at Brookfield Asset Management.Sam Cooper of The Bureau News told the Commons ethics committee that Canadians have legitimate questions about the overlap between business and politics. “An independent anti-corruption agency is needed to investigate politically sensitive cases that the RCMP may not have the capacity to pursue,” he said.Blacklock's Reporter said Cooper specifically noted that under Carney’s chairmanship, Brookfield held significant China-based real estate investments. When the Chinese property market faltered, the Bank of China helped bridge capital for Brookfield. “Mr. Carney traveled to China to meet with senior Communist Party officials around the timing of the Bank of China assisting Brookfield,” Cooper testified. “That raises questions around access and influence.”.Liberal MP Gurbux Saini (Fleetwood–Port Kells, B.C.) questioned Cooper’s reliance on anonymous sources. “Without transparency about these individuals or their motivations, how can Canadians have confidence in your conclusions?” he asked. Cooper defended his reporting, pointing to his track record.Cooper’s prior reporting led to the resignation of Liberal MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, Ont.) from the government caucus in 2023 after frequent contacts with the Chinese consulate were revealed. Dong was later dropped as a Liberal candidate in the 2025 election.Cooper also called for strengthening the Conflict Of Interest Act. “Canada’s democracy demands that legislation is broadened to address these issues,” he told the committee.