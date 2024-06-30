Reports highlight concerns about anti-Semitism in schools

The Commons justice committee has published 78 petitions and reports documenting concerns about anti-Semitic incidents in various settings, from universities to elementary schools.Blacklock's Reporter says witnesses testified that anti-Semitism is a growing concern on campuses, with some describing it as "Jew hate." The Jewish Federation of Edmonton reported an "alarming surge" in anti-Semitic incidents, while the Jewish Parents of Ottawa Students Association noted that elementary school students have been subjected to abuse and harassment.Incidents cited in the reports include anti-Semitic statements made by teachers and students, as well as vandalism and online hate speech. Some students reported feeling anxious, isolated, and fearful due to the hostile environment.Professors Cary Kogan and James Diamond, as well as Dr. Ted Rosenberg, testified about the alarming rise of anti-Semitism on campuses, with some describing it as a "crisis" that threatens Canadian democracy.The reports and testimony have raised concerns about the need to address anti-Semitism and ensure that all students feel safe and welcome on campus.