Reports say Taliban leader killed in Pakistani airstrike

Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada has been killed following Pakistan's bombing of Afghanistan after Pakistan's intense bombing of Kabul. Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said expectations that Afghanistan would experience peace and stability following the withdrawal of NATO forces were not realized, a position confirmed through his public remarks during heightened Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions in February 2026.Asif stated that the international community had widely anticipated the Taliban would focus on governance, the welfare of Afghan citizens and regional stability after returning to power in 2021. Instead, he argued that developments in Afghanistan have contributed to security challenges for neighbouring countries, particularly Pakistan, which has repeatedly accused militant groups of using Afghan territory to stage cross-border attacks.The defence minister said Islamabad had undertaken diplomatic engagement with Kabul directly and through partner countries in an effort to maintain stability and avoid confrontation. He also pointed to Pakistan’s long-standing role hosting Afghan refugees over several decades, describing it as evidence of Islamabad’s historical support for the Afghan population despite ongoing political tensions..Asif’s remarks came as Pakistani security forces conducted operations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier following what officials described as militant activity near the border. Pakistan’s military said it carried out an operation that resulted in forces gaining control of a Taliban post in a contested area, with casualties reported and individuals detained during the engagement.Amid the escalation, Afghan media outlets reported that Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Taliban, had been killed in large-scale Pakistani airstrikes targeting Kandahar. The reports emerged during a period of intensified military activity linked to Pakistan’s campaign against militant groups operating in border regions and quickly circulated across regional information channels.No independent confirmation of Akhundzada’s death has been established, and the Taliban leadership structure is historically opaque, making verification of such claims difficult. Reports concerning the status of senior Taliban figures have periodically surfaced during past conflicts, often reflecting the challenges of obtaining reliable information from remote or tightly controlled areas..The Kandahar reports coincided with a broader deterioration in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, marked by increasingly forceful rhetoric, cross-border security incidents and competing narratives over responsibility for militancy. Islamabad has repeatedly asserted that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters operate from Afghan territory, while Taliban authorities have rejected accusations that they provide safe haven to groups targeting Pakistan.Security analysts say the episode illustrates the fragile environment along the frontier following the withdrawal of NATO forces, where unresolved security concerns, historical mistrust and limited formal cooperation mechanisms continue to shape bilateral dynamics. The circulation of unverified reports regarding senior leadership casualties further underscores the role of information contestation during periods of armed escalation.The situation remains fluid as military activity, diplomatic messaging and media reporting continue to reflect deepening strain between the neighbouring countries and uncertainty over the trajectory of security cooperation in the region.