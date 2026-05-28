Republican candidate urges end to US-Canada trade over Tim Hortons MAiD case

In response to a shocking MAiD case going viral — one Republican candidate running for US senate says the US should stop all trade with Canada until it trashes its euthanasia practice.Mark Lynch, a Republican candidate for South Carolina, reacted to a story publicized on X, which reported on a London Ontario man, Thomas Dillon, who was assessed and approved outside a Tim Hortons for MAiD."The United States should formally cease ALL official trade and diplomatic relations with the nation of Canada until they bring the demonic practice of euthanizing their citizens to a COMPLETE HALT," Lynch wrote.Reported by the New York Post, the news stemmed from one doctor's questionable actions — involving Ontario doctor Dr. James MacLean, who has been accused of improperly administering euthanasia to Dillon..Dillon, 45, was suffering from Crohn's Disease, which causes swelling and inflammation of the digestive tract and can cause severe pain and even malnutrition and weight loss — among other symptoms. He was assessed for MAiD in June 2023 outside of the coffee shop, deemed eligible under Track 2, for patients who have a serious, incurable condition causing intolerable suffering, but are not approaching their natural death.According to the National Post, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO), stated MacLean was investigated according to two public complaints.An independent assessor reviewed many of MacLean's charts finding him to “not meet the standard of practice of the profession, displaying a lack of judgment and that his conduct exposed or was likely to expose patients to harm or injury in five out of twenty charts reviewed.”.The CPSO found MacLean's actions of assessing Dillon outside of a coffee shop to be concerning.Dillion and MacLean also exchanged multiple text messages in regards to MAiD, including comments about Dillon's family's views on the matter.MacLean even ended up personally driving Dillon to the morgue — where he was euthanized. There in June 2024 — MacLean injected Dillon with a lethal cocktail of drugs inside of a holding facility at an industrial unit where human cadavers were stored for funerals, according to CPSO officials..In another case, MacLean had failed to administer one of the drugs which paralyzes the body's muscles and stops breathing to a MAiD patient who was euthanized at their home.The patient resumed breathing after they had been pronounced dead, and the doctor had already left the home.“What is striking is not only the seriousness of the concerns identified in these cases, but the limited regulatory response,” Dr. Ramona Coelho, a physician and former member of Ontario’s MAID death review committee, said to the Globe and Mail.MacLean was "cautioned" by the CPSO, though they did not revoke his license..Instead, imposed strict legally binding restrictions on his medical practice, according to the London Free Press.He has been placed under mandatory supervision for at least six months where a supervisor will conduct oversight of his practice — a decision made late March.For patients seeking MAiD requests from MacLean — their cases will also be subject to mandatory reviews and the doctor will be required to undergo a professional education on the legal frameworks for MAiD.