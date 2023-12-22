Republican lawmakers drafting legislation to remove Biden from presidential ballot

Some US Republican lawmakers in the swing states of Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania, are drafting legislation to remove US President Joe Biden from the presidential election ballots in November. Pennsylvania Rep. Aaron Bernstine, Georgia Rep. Charlice Byrd and Arizona Rep. Cory Mcgarr initiated the move in retaliation to the Democrats’ “lawfare of the same nature." On December 19, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled the Constitution’s “Insurrection Clause” should keep former president Donald Trump’s name off the presidential ballot. “We are joining forces to introduce legislation to remove Joe Biden from the ballot in Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania,” the lawmakers told Breitbart News. “The absurdity of radical Democrat judges removing Donald Trump from the ballot in Colorado will be a stain on the American political system for decades. By their very own interpretation of the law, Joe Biden is 100% not eligible to run for political office.”“Democrats’ insane justification to remove Trump can just as easily be applied to Joe Biden for his ‘insurrection’ at the southern border and his alleged corrupt family business dealings with China,” they said. “Colorado radicals just changed the game and we are not going to sit quietly while they destroy our Republic. To be clear, our objective is to showcase the absurdity of Colorado’s decision and allow ALL candidates to be on the ballot in all states,” they continued. “To do that, we must fight back as Republicans against the communists currently running our great country.”