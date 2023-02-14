Former President Donald Trump has a challenger to his bid to become the Republican party candidate for the presidency in 2024.
Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, and United Nations US Ambassador during the Trump administration, launched her campaign in a three and-a-half minute video shared on social media, making the American people focus on the similarities and what unifies the country rather than what divides it.
Haley opens the video by talking about growing up in a racially segregated town.
“I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants, not black, not white. I was different,” she says.
“My mom would always say your job is not to focus on the differences, but the similarities. My parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America.”
“Some look at our past as evidence America’s founding principles are bad. They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth.”
Haley served in the South Carolina legislature from 2005 to 2011 and as governor from 2011 to 2017, when Trump tapped her to serve as ambassador to the United Nations. She held the position from 2017 to 2018, when she stepped down to launch her advocacy group Stand for America. Through the group, Haley endorsed 62 candidates at the state and federal level during the 2021 and 2022 election cycles.
A former Trump critic, Haley endorsed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio during the 2016 GOP primaries. After her time at the UN, however, some operatives and reporters speculated Haley would replace Mike Pence as Trump’s vice president. Haley was effusive in her praise of the former president after leaving the administration, telling the Wall Street Journal in October 2021, “I don’t want us to go back to the days before Trump.”
Haley initially said she would not challenge Trump for the 2024 nomination if he decided to mount a third bid. After Republicans underperformed in the mid-term elections last November, she began to slowly walk that pledge back, citing several candidates, endorsed by Trump in crowded primaries, failed to win competitive general election races.
Karl Rove, senior advisor and deputy chief of staff during the George W. Bush administration, said in an interview on FOX it’s interesting Haley talked in her video about one the experience of growing up as the daughter of Indian immigrants in the United States.
“They gave her a powerful, intense affection for being an American and what it means and why she wants to defend the values she and her family have benefited from,” said Rove.
“It was also interesting she make it clear in the video when she ran for state representative and when she ran for governor, she was the anti-establishment candidate. She was there to shake up the little boys' network in South Carolina and did so as a governor.”
Haley said she has a mission.
“It’s time for a new generation of leadership, to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose,” she says in the video.
“Some people look at America and see vulnerability. The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history. China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied. Kicked around.”
“You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”
(4) comments
Nikki Haley is nothing more than a neocon warmonger doing the bidding of the military industrial complex/war machine and deep state. A venemous never Trumper in 2016, Trump made mistakes giving positions to her and others such as John Bolton and Mike Pompeo. One thing Dems always do is they only appoint those who are 100% with them. Always.
Another side with her is that she is a swinger in an open marriage. Don't trust me, there are confirmed stories by her aides and others on reputable sites. I do not know how some conservative voters will accept this.
Penner . . . Trump was polling 20 point higher than DeSantis . . . stop watching the Cdn Fake Media . . . .
Niki is a lighweight . . . not a chance she will win the nomination . . . might be trolling for the VP job though.
The Republicans need someone other than famous Trump. He’s too old now and not likeable by a lot of people because he doesn’t have a filter on anything he says.
Joe has a "Filter" man . . . he is brain dead and does not know what day it is.
How's that working out?
Almost Everything going wrong in the World today is because of the 2020 Fraud Election . . . you do understand that Trump got the largest number of votes for a second term President in History 77 Million . . . and that was after the Dominion Machines had shaved off maybe 10%.
No thinking person believes that Senile Joe got more votes than Hillary or Barry.
Why do you suppose the Dems & RINOs are so afraid of Trump?
Because they can't control him . . . he is not part of the Uni-Party . . .
Trump created the Best US Economy in 50 years . . . and the Elites were obsessed with removing him because their investments in China were going south . . .
