Haley

 Courtesy Wikicommons

Former President Donald Trump has a challenger to his bid to become the Republican party candidate for the presidency in 2024.

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, and United Nations US Ambassador during the Trump administration, launched her campaign in a three and-a-half minute video shared on social media, making the American people focus on the similarities and what unifies the country rather than what divides it.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(4) comments

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

Nikki Haley is nothing more than a neocon warmonger doing the bidding of the military industrial complex/war machine and deep state. A venemous never Trumper in 2016, Trump made mistakes giving positions to her and others such as John Bolton and Mike Pompeo. One thing Dems always do is they only appoint those who are 100% with them. Always.

Another side with her is that she is a swinger in an open marriage. Don't trust me, there are confirmed stories by her aides and others on reputable sites. I do not know how some conservative voters will accept this.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Penner . . . Trump was polling 20 point higher than DeSantis . . . stop watching the Cdn Fake Media . . . .

Niki is a lighweight . . . not a chance she will win the nomination . . . might be trolling for the VP job though.

fpenner
fpenner

The Republicans need someone other than famous Trump. He’s too old now and not likeable by a lot of people because he doesn’t have a filter on anything he says.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Joe has a "Filter" man . . . he is brain dead and does not know what day it is.

How's that working out?

Almost Everything going wrong in the World today is because of the 2020 Fraud Election . . . you do understand that Trump got the largest number of votes for a second term President in History 77 Million . . . and that was after the Dominion Machines had shaved off maybe 10%.

No thinking person believes that Senile Joe got more votes than Hillary or Barry.

Why do you suppose the Dems & RINOs are so afraid of Trump?

Because they can't control him . . . he is not part of the Uni-Party . . .

Trump created the Best US Economy in 50 years . . . and the Elites were obsessed with removing him because their investments in China were going south . . .

