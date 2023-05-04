Joe Biden

Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaking with attendees at the 2020 Iowa State Education Association Legislative Conference at the Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel in West Des Moines, IA. 

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Rep. James Comer (KY-1) said they received unclassified whistleblower disclosures related to US President Joe Biden. 

“Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FB-1023 form that describes an alleged crime scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions,” said Grassley and Comer in a Wednesday letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

