Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Rep. James Comer (KY-1) said they received unclassified whistleblower disclosures related to US President Joe Biden.
“Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FB-1023 form that describes an alleged crime scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions,” said Grassley and Comer in a Wednesday letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
“It has been alleged the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.”
BREAKING: James Comer and Chuck Grassley have just released a statement claiming the FBI has proof showing then-Vice President Joe Biden committed bribery in exchange for policy decisions with a foreign national."We have received legally protected and highly credible… pic.twitter.com/LlPDqZCbVh
Based on the allegations in the document, the letter said it would appear the DOJ and FBI have enough information to determine their truth and accuracy. It added it remains unclear what steps were taken to investigate the matter.
Grassley and Comer said the public interest in assessing the FBI’s response and concerns over the DOJ’s and its record of allowing political bias to interfere with decisions “necessitate exacting congressional oversight.”
They went on to say the organizations “appear to have valuable, verifiable information that you have failed to disclose to the American people.” Congress will be conducting an independent, objective review of the matter.
“Transparency brings accountability,” they said.
The Republicans alleged in November Biden was involved in overseas business dealings with his son Hunter.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
