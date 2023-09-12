An impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden will be launched to investigate allegations of “abuse of power, obstruction and corruption,” the Republican Party announced on Tuesday.
“Today I am directing our House Committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” announced Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.
“This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather all the facts and answers for the American public. That’s exactly what we want to know: the answers,” said McCarthy standing outside the Speaker’s office at the US Capitol.
“I do not make this decision lightly. Regardless of your party or who you voted for, these facts should concern all Americans. The American people deserve to know that the public offices are not for sale. And that the federal government is not being used to cover up the actions of a politically associated family.”
McCarthy said there’s enough evidence to move forward. That includes testimony from two Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and FBI whistleblowers presented under oath during hearings before to the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee.
Biden has been under investigation by Republicans for several months over allegations that he's connected to his son's foreign business dealings.
The committees were struck to investigate dealings of what many refer to as the ‘Biden crime family.’
“Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”
“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption. And they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives.”
McCarthy listed what has allegedly been unveiled so far.
“Through our investigations, we have found that President Biden did lie to American people about his own knowledge of his family’s foreign business dealings.”
Biden has claimed on numerous occasions he knew nothing about his son Hunter’s business affairs. Hunter Biden referred to payments to the “big guy” in an email discovered on his controversial laptop. It is presumed, and not proven, that his father is the big guy.
“Eyewitnesses have testified that the president joined on multiple phone calls and had multiple interactions. Dinners resulted in cars and millions of dollars into his son’s and his son’s business partners,” said McCarthy.
“We know the bank records show that nearly $20 million in payments were directed to the Biden family members and associates through various shell companies.”
“The Treasury Department alone has more than 150 transactions involving the Biden family and other business associates that were flagged as suspicious activity by US banks.”
“Even a trusted FBI informant has alleged a bribe to the Biden family.”
“Biden used his official office to coordinate with Hunter Biden's business partners about Hunter’s role in Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company.”
McCarthy said that despite these “serious allegations” the president’s family has been offered special treatment by his own administration.
The GOP has long protested the refusal of the FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland’s to act on matters related to the Biden family.
McCarthy said he believed the president would also want to address the allegations.
“Now, I would encourage the president and his team to fully cooperate with this investigation, in the interest of transparency. We're committed to getting the answers for the American public. Nothing more, nothing less. We will go wherever the evidence takes us.”
In May, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene filed articles of impeachment against Biden.
Following McCarthy’s announcement White House spokesman Ian Sams tweeted Tuesday: “Will anyone ask Speaker McCarthy *why* an impeachment inquiry is the “next logical step?”
“The House GOP investigations have turned up no evidence of wrongdoing by POTUS. In fact, their own witnesses have testified to that, and their own documents have showed no link to POTUS,” he tweeted.
Hunter Biden, who struggled with addictions to drugs and prostitutes, has confirmed foreign business dealings linked to officials in China, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.
He was on the Burisma payroll, a company under investigation in Ukraine for corruption, being paid $80,000 per month as a director.
Then vice-president Biden told Ukraine officials, who obliged, to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin in 2016 or he would withhold $1 billion in US aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.